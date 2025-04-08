Rudimental and Khalid Drop Uplifting Drum & Bass Anthem “All I Know”

British drum & bass heavyweights Rudimental have teamed up with American singer-songwriter Khalid for their brand-new single, “All I Know,” released on April 4, 2025. Marking the first collaboration between the two artists, the track combines Rudimental’s signature high-octane production with Khalid’s soulful, melodic vocals — resulting in a powerful and emotionally charged anthem about trust, vulnerability, and support.

“All I Know” fuses classic drum & bass intensity with gospel-inspired instrumentation — including piano, organ, and rich strings — creating a sound that is both uplifting and introspective. The chorus echoes the deeply resonant line, “Can I put my faith in you?”, making the track an emotional yet danceable offering.

In a statement about the release, Rudimental said:

“It’s a beautiful blend of our old and new sound, with lots of live instruments—piano, organ, and strings. Khalid really delivered an incredible vocal.”

Khalid also shared his excitement about working with the UK group:

“Rudimental are such a legendary band, and I’m thrilled to be part of their new single. I hope fans enjoy the addictive production and the melodies we created together. It’s definitely a special one!”

“All I Know” is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital platforms. An official visualizer has also been released on YouTube, offering fans a stunning visual experience to accompany the track’s emotional core.

With “All I Know,” Rudimental and Khalid deliver not just a genre-bending collaboration, but a moving reminder of the power of faith in others — even when things get tough.

🎧 Stream it now and watch the visualizer below!