Greek Edition

Oasis Releases New Version of ‘Up In the Sky’ for 30th Anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’

Remixed by Noel Gallagher, this early recording from the Monnow Valley Studios sessions brings a fresh yet nostalgic sound to the iconic album’s reissue

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

Oasis have released a new, old song. It’s the version of “Up In the Sky” recorded during the early sessions of the album “Definitely Maybe,” and it is slightly different from the one released in August 1994.

The song has been remixed by Noel Gallagher and will be included in the 30th-anniversary reissue of the album, which will be released on August 30. This edition will feature, in addition to the original album, both tracks from the session later abandoned at Monnow Valley Studios, such as this version of “Up In the Sky,” and tracks from the final recordings held at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

Produced by David Batchelor, the sessions at Monnow Valley Studios in Wales notoriously went poorly. As the recording sessions progressed, Paolo Hewitt recounts in his book “Oasis: Out of Their Heads!” that Batchelor “increasingly clashed with the band over his working methods. Instead of recording the basic tracks live and then adding overdubs later, Batchelor insisted on recording each part of each member separately; this method not only proportionally lengthened the production time but also resulted in a sound that did not resemble the raw, gritty sound the band wanted.”

- Advertisement -

According to Hewitt, Noel wanted “something loud and boiling over, like The Who’s ‘Live at Leeds,’ but a listen to the initial mixes of the album revealed that the band’s sound was too subdued for his and the band’s tastes. ‘We didn’t even sound like ourselves,’ explains Guigsy. ‘The sound was too… nice. He did everything to get a nice sound, instead of just recording us.'”

In the end, the band decided to scrap the Welsh sessions (except for “Slide Away”) and redo the album from scratch at Sawmill Studios with Mark Coyle as producer and later Owen Morris.

Here la tracklist della riedizione. Below are the two covers of Oasis’s debut album: the original from 1994 and the reissue without the musicians, a perfect representation of the band’s current state.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES

Legendary DJ Tomcraft Passes Away at 49, Leaving a Legacy in...

Hit Channel -
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Stars in NBC’s New Paris Olympics Promo

Hit Channel -