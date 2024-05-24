Oasis: a special version of ‘Definitely Maybe’ is coming for the album’s 30th anniversary

We had understood from the cryptic posts on social media that something was brewing: no new music, unfortunately, but still some good news. Oasis will release Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) on August 30, featuring tracks recorded and then discarded from the recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the final version of the album recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho.

The album is available for pre-order in digital format, Deluxe 4LP, and Deluxe 2CD in a limited edition, as well as exclusive colored vinyl – Up In The Sky in limited edition 2LP blue and white marble inspired by the lyrics Learning to fly and Digsy’s Dinner in limited edition 2LP pink and white marble inspired by the lyrics Strawberries and cream. But the album also includes an unreleased demo version of Sad Song. Originally released as a bonus track on the LP, this is an alternative version with Liam Gallagher’s vocals.

The collection also includes a new original cover designed by art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and photographer Michael Spencer Jones, along with new liner notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.

Tracklist:

Volume 1

1. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ (Remastered)

2. ‘Shakermaker’ (Remastered)

3. ‘Live Forever’ (Remastered)

4. ‘Up In The Sky’ (Remastered)

5. ‘Columbia’ (Remastered)

6. ‘Supersonic’ (Remastered)

7. ‘Bring It On Down’ (Remastered)

8. ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ (Remastered)

9. ‘Digsy’s Dinner’ (Remastered)

10. ‘Slide Away’ (Remastered)

11. ‘Married With Children’ (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ (Monnow Valley Version)

2. ‘Shakermaker’ (Monnow Valley Version)

3. ‘Live Forever’ (Monnow Valley Version)

4. ‘Up In The Sky’ (Monnow Valley Version)

5. ‘Columbia’ (Monnow Valley Version)

6. ‘Bring It On Down’ (Monnow Valley Version)

7. ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ (Monnow Valley Version)

8. ‘Digsy’s Dinner’ (Monnow Valley Version)

9. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ (Sawmills Outtake)

10. ‘Up In The Sky’ (Sawmills Outtake)

11. ‘Columbia’ (Sawmills Outtake)

12. ‘Bring It On Down’ (Sawmills Outtake)

13. ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ (Sawmills Outtake)

14. ‘Digsy’s Dinner’ (Sawmills Outtake)

15. ‘Slide Away’ (Sawmills Outtake)

16. ‘Sad Song’ (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)