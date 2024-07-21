Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album “Aghori Mhori Mei” Set for August Release

A year after releasing Atum, the Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album. Scheduled for release on August 2nd, the album is titled Aghori Mhori Mei and will feature “only” 10 tracks, in contrast to the 33 tracks of the previous album.

In a post shared on Billy Corgan’s profile, the band wrote: “We’ve been in the rock and roll game for 36 years. Many times, people have judged us by a single moment in time, the first song, the first statement. This record, however, we believe should be listened to as a single work. Ten songs, about 45 minutes, and then it will be up to the fans to decide if we succeeded in what we set out to do, to return to where we started, to feel at home again. It will be available to everyone on August 2nd.”

“Initially, we will release it only digitally. Of course, we want to sell it and we will, but for now, we want to put it out there. We are proud of what we’ve done, but we want the public to listen to it as a single work and then determine the value of what we have created. Aghori Mhori Mei will be available on August 2nd.”

In the new album, guitarist Jeff Schroeder is replaced by the newcomer Kiki Wong.

Here is the tracklist for Aghori Mhori Mei:

Edin

Pentagrams

Sighommi

Pentecost

War Dreams of Itself

Who Goes There

999

Goeth the Fall

Sicarus

Murnau