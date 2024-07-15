OneRepublic Unveils New Album “Artificial Paradise”: A Melodic Masterpiece

GRAMMY nominated band OneRepublic has just released their highly anticipated new album, “Artificial Paradise“. This latest project showcases their signature blend of emotive storytelling, catchy melodies, and genre-crossing collaborations. The album features the recent single “Hurt” and the global smash hit with David Guetta, “I Don’t Want To Wait”, which has already garnered over 180 million streams worldwide and topped the Dance/Electronic radio charts.

In addition to these chart-topping tracks, “Artificial Paradise” includes “Nobody (from Kaiju No. 8)”, the end credit song for the hugely popular manga-turned-anime series Kaiju No. 8. Frontman Ryan Tedder shared his inspiration for the song, which was heavily influenced by the vibrant energy and characters of the series, as well as his favorite city, Tokyo.

OneRepublic also collaborated with Italian electronic group Meduza and German artist Leony on “Fire”, the official song for the UEFA European Championships 2024. Fans can look forward to a live performance of this electrifying track at the tournament’s closing ceremony in Berlin.

This summer, OneRepublic is set to captivate audiences with performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 18th and TODAY’s Summer Concert Series on July 19th, where they will perform songs from “Artificial Paradise” along with fan favorites.

Since their debut album “Dreaming Out Loud” in 2007, which featured the 20 million-selling single “Apologize”, OneRepublic has continued to deliver hit after hit. Their subsequent albums, including the certified-platinum “Native” with the No. 1 hit “Counting Stars”, and “Human” with singles that have collectively amassed over 2.5 billion global streams, have solidified their place in the music industry.

As OneRepublic releases “Artificial Paradise”, the excitement among fans is palpable. This album promises to be another landmark in their already illustrious career, blending powerful lyrics, infectious tunes, and innovative collaborations.

For a taste of OneRepublic’s latest musical journey, listen to “Artificial Paradise” HERE.

Stay tuned for more updates and catch their upcoming live performances for an unforgettable experience!