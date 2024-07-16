Greek Edition

Adele Announces Hiatus: No New Music Plans After Upcoming Shows

Adele Takes a Break After European Residency in Munich and Las Vegas Concerts

By Hit Channel
adele

If you’re waiting for new songs from Adele… well, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The singer has revealed that she has no plans to release new material soon and intends to take a break after her upcoming shows.

The statements come from an interview with the German network ZDF.
I have no plans for new music, at all,” she said. “I want a break and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a while.

Adele is currently preparing for her shows in Germany, at the end of summer. A true European residency in Munich, from August 2 to 24, following her series of concerts in Las Vegas.
The wait between her albums is not new; Adele is certainly not known for the speed with which she releases records. Her latest album, “30,” was released six years after the previous one.

