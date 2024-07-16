Adele Announces Hiatus: No New Music Plans After Upcoming Shows

If you’re waiting for new songs from Adele… well, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The singer has revealed that she has no plans to release new material soon and intends to take a break after her upcoming shows.

The statements come from an interview with the German network ZDF.

“I have no plans for new music, at all,” she said. “I want a break and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a while.”

Adele is currently preparing for her shows in Germany, at the end of summer. A true European residency in Munich, from August 2 to 24, following her series of concerts in Las Vegas.

The wait between her albums is not new; Adele is certainly not known for the speed with which she releases records. Her latest album, “30,” was released six years after the previous one.

🤎 Adele reveals she’s taking a break from music after her residency to explore new creative pursuits

"I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while." pic.twitter.com/XrdJwhroes — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) July 16, 2024

- Advertisement -