The Weeknd Hints at Rebirth After “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Finale

The Weeknd’s Future in Limbo: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Could Be the End—or a Rebirth

After over a decade of enigmatic fame and genre-defying hits, Abel Tesfaye—better known as The Weeknd—might not be done with his iconic alias after all. Earlier this year, he released Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter in a trilogy that began with After Hours (2020) and continued with Dawn FM (2022). The album, paired with a film of the same name starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, was long believed to be his swan song as The Weeknd.

Yet in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tesfaye suggested that the door isn’t completely closed. “It feels like [the end],” he said, “but it could also just be a rebirth. Who knows?”

This statement walks back earlier remarks made in January, where Tesfaye spoke of wanting to “retire” the persona, citing exhaustion from the endless cycle of fame, accolades, and performance. However, Hurry Up Tomorrow, the film—premiering in theaters May 16—could serve as either a farewell or a bold new chapter. Tesfaye stars as a tormented version of himself, guided into psychological chaos by Ortega’s character, Anima. Director Trey Edward Shults calls the film a standalone experience, even for non-fans, while acknowledging it could very well be The Weeknd’s final act.

Currently on tour with Playboi Carti, Tesfaye continues to perform tracks from the new album, including live debuts of “Opening Night” and “Given Up On Me.” He will also appear on The Tonight Show this Thursday, May 15.

Whether Hurry Up Tomorrow is the curtain call or a rebirth remains uncertain—but one thing’s clear: The Weeknd’s legacy is far from over.