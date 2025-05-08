The Weeknd Details How Having Sleep Paralysis Inspired His ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Film

The Weeknd is trading chart-topping hits for haunting visuals in Hurry Up Tomorrow, his upcoming film inspired by one of the most terrifying experiences of his life: sleep paralysis.

“There are no antagonists in this film,” he revealed in a new interview with The Fader. “Sleep paralysis is the enemy.” The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, explained how the condition—where you’re half-awake but physically frozen—directly shaped the surreal tone of the psychological thriller, which premieres in theaters May 16.

The artist described vivid nightmares, shadowy figures, and disembodied voices whispering in the dark—experiences that fueled not only the story but also his personal need for healing. “I did my research,” he said. “It’s just lack of sleep. Your brain is still awake when you’re asleep. So my biggest medicine for it is just turn everything off—your phone, the lights, the TV.”

- Advertisement -

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, Hurry Up Tomorrow features The Weeknd in a semi-fictional role alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. A preview clip shows his character losing his voice due to a psychological condition—eerily mirroring a 2022 concert incident where he abruptly lost his voice on stage in L.A.

Jenna Ortega called the film “hard to describe” and “more like an experience”—a fitting description for a project born from such a deeply personal and eerie place.

With the After Hours Til Dawn Tour kicking off May 9 and his film premiering just days later, The Weeknd is delivering art in multiple dimensions. Whether through sound or shadow, he’s making sure we feel it all.

Ahead of @hurryuptomorrow's release on May 16, we caught up with @theweeknd to talk about how his real-life experiences with sleep paralysis became an influence on the film. pic.twitter.com/RH2SyFFyN4 — The FADER (@thefader) May 6, 2025