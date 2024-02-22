Perfume Genius Elevates “What A Difference A Day Makes” for Apple TV’s “The New Look” #listen

Amidst the glamour and turmoil of wartime Paris, Jack Antonoff’s curated soundtrack for Apple TV’s “The New Look” continues to captivate audiences, and the latest gem to emerge is Perfume Genius‘ haunting rendition of “What A Difference A Day Makes.” Originally penned by María Grever in 1934 and later immortalized by Dinah Washington in 1959, this timeless classic takes on new life under Perfume Genius’ unique vision.

The series, spearheaded by Todd A. Kessler, delves deep into the transformative power of fashion during the Nazi occupation, with luminaries like Ben Mendelsohn embodying Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche channeling the indomitable spirit of Coco Chanel. Antonoff’s meticulous curation brings authenticity to the era, with Lana Del Rey’s ethereal cover of “Blue Skies,” the 1975’s soulful rendition of “Now Is the Hour,” and Florence and the Machine’s stirring take on “White Cliffs of Dover” setting the stage for a journey through time and style.

As the narrative unfolds, Perfume Genius’ contribution adds another layer of emotional depth, echoing the resilience and longing woven into the fabric of Parisian society. His interpretation of Grever’s masterpiece offers a poignant reflection on the fleeting nature of time amidst chaos, serving as a poignant reminder of the enduring human spirit in the face of adversity.

- Advertisement -

With each episode, “The New Look” not only showcases the evolution of fashion but also underscores the power of music to transcend boundaries and evoke the essence of an era. As audiences immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of wartime Paris, Perfume Genius’ haunting cover stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of artistry in the most unexpected of times.

The official soundtrack tracklist is as follows:

Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover’

The 1975- “Now Is The Hour”

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

Joy Oladokun – “I Wished On The Moon”

Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”