Tyler, the Creator Drops New Video ‘Thought I Was Dead’

Tyler, the Creator has unveiled a captivating new video, “Thought I Was Dead,” as fans count down to the release of his latest album, Chromakopia. Set to launch on October 28 at 6 a.m. EDT, the album is generating buzz with this self-directed visual, giving audiences a unique preview of Tyler’s evolving style and artistic vision. Following previous teasers for singles like “St. Chroma” and “Noid,” “Thought I Was Dead” offers an evocative new layer, immersing viewers in a vibrant, cinematic experience that reflects Tyler’s creative depth.

As part of his lead-up to Chromakopia, Tyler has also announced a global arena tour alongside Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, and an exclusive LA listening party for dedicated fans. With “Thought I Was Dead” bringing Tyler’s signature energy and artistry, Chromakopia promises to be a bold new chapter in his career.

Don’t miss the video below and be ready for Chromakopia when it drops on October 28th!