Tyler, The Creator Drops New Track “Noid” Along with Surreal Video from Upcoming Chromakopia Album

Tyler, The Creator has just released a new track titled “Noid” from his highly anticipated Chromakopia album, which will be out on October 28. Following the teaser of “St. Chroma,” “Noid” continues to build excitement, featuring a bizarre, self-directed video that delves into the paranoia of celebrity life.

The noirish video, featuring Tyler in a plastic facemask and duo-hawk haircut, shifts from black-and-white to vivid color, enhancing the eerie atmosphere. The song itself blends psych-rock guitars, African vocal samples, and a quick rap verse by Tyler, creating a layered, agitated soundscape that mirrors the video’s surreal visuals. The cameo by The Bear star Ayo Edebiri as an unhinged fan adds an extra layer of intrigue.

The full Chromakopia album, written and produced entirely by Tyler, is one of the most awaited releases of the year, arriving just before his 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw festival, featuring an eclectic lineup including André 3000, Playboi Carti, and Erykah Badu.