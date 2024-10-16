Tyler, the Creator Teases New Track “St Chroma” with Explosive Visuals

Tyler, the Creator has stunned fans by dropping a surprise teaser for his new track “St Chroma”, marking his first new music in 18 months. The cryptic snippet, shared on social media, sparked excitement and immediate reactions from artists like Doechii and Devin Malik, and left fans speculating about a potential collaboration with either Daniel Caesar or Frank Ocean due to the mysterious backing vocals.

The visual for “St Chroma” is a black-and-white, cinematic masterpiece, featuring Tyler leading a group of masked men through a desolate desert. At just over a minute and a half, the preview ends with a dramatic scene where the group marches into a container labeled “Chromakopia,” followed by an explosion. The sudden transition to color at the end teases that something bigger is coming.

This marks the first release since Tyler’s expanded version of Call Me If You Get Lost in 2022. Fans are eager for more details, especially since Tyler hinted that his recent Austin City Limits performance may be his last for a while. Adding to the mystery, his Camp Flog Gnaw festival is coming up next month, fueling rumors that “St Chroma” could be part of a larger project.

Stay tuned for more updates on “St Chroma” as Tyler continues to build anticipation for his next musical chapter.