Tyler, the Creator Announces New Album CHROMAKOPIA Dropping October 28: A New Era in the Making

Tyler, the Creator has officially revealed the title and release date for his highly anticipated new album, CHROMAKOPIA, which is set to drop on October 28. This marks Tyler’s eighth studio project and follows his critically acclaimed CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (2021) and its deluxe edition, The Estate Sale (2023). Fans won’t have to wait long, as CHROMAKOPIA is now available for pre-order, and Tyler promises to take full creative control by handling the mixing, mastering, and production all on his own.

The album’s announcement follows the release of the “St Chroma” video, which previewed a track from the new project, revealing a more subdued, introspective sound. Tyler’s signature synth-heavy production, often tied to his Odd Future roots, appears to have evolved into a more nuanced, moody sonic register, signaling yet another reinvention of his musical style. Over the years, Tyler has consistently shifted between genres and alter egos, each album representing a new phase of his artistic journey—and CHROMAKOPIA promises to be no different.

While no tour dates have been confirmed yet, a dedicated “Tour” tab has appeared on the CHROMAKOPIA website, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. In addition to the album’s release, Tyler’s 10th anniversary Camp Flog Gnaw Festival kicks off next month, giving fans even more reason to celebrate.

This new release comes on the heels of Tyler expressing frustration with fans clamoring for new music on social media. Last week, he posted a lighthearted message lamenting the pressure, only to surprise everyone with CHROMAKOPIA just days later. As one of music’s most influential voices, Tyler continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, making CHROMAKOPIA one of the most anticipated releases of the year.