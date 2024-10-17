Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Poised for Grammy Glory: A Look at the Competition

As the countdown begins for the 2025 Grammy nominations announcement on November 8, Kendrick Lamar is in the spotlight with his latest hit, “Not Like Us.” With 17 Grammys already to his name, Lamar’s new diss track is a serious contender for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The Billboard Hot 100-topping anthem, which has taken the hip-hop world by storm since its release, is also a frontrunner in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.

“Not Like Us” has quickly evolved from a pointed diss track to a rallying cry for fans, securing Lamar his first-ever No. 1 solo single on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominating the Hot Rap Songs chart for an impressive 14 weeks. However, questions remain about its viability as a Grammy contender, particularly given its controversial subject matter. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. expressed confidence in the Academy’s ability to recognize “what’s hot and impactful” in today’s music scene, highlighting the song’s creativity and cultural relevance.

While Lamar has enjoyed immense success at the Grammys, the conversation around how diss tracks are perceived by the Academy has been ongoing. Sean Momberger, co-producer of “Not Like Us,” believes that despite the song’s origins as a diss track, its celebratory tone and positive vibe will set it apart from others in the genre. This sentiment is echoed in the Academy’s past acknowledgments of diss tracks, albeit limited, with Drake’s “Back to Back” earning a nod in 2016.

As “Not Like Us” aims for Grammy glory, it faces stiff competition from other standout tracks released this year. While the song has all the makings of a genre-specific winner, securing a spot in the more prestigious categories could prove challenging due to the competitive landscape of 2025. However, Lamar’s significant cultural impact cannot be overlooked, and should the song be submitted for awards, it could become a pivotal moment for hip-hop.