The Black Keys – This Is Nowhere | New Song #listen

"Listen to the third single 'This Is Nowhere' from The Black Keys' upcoming album!"

The Black Keys are nearing the release of “Ohio Players,” their new album billed as a party record. So far, the Akron duo has shared “Beautiful People (Stay High)” and “I Forgot To Be Your Lover.” Now it’s time to unveil the third single from the upcoming project.

This Is Nowhere” is a midtempo groove overflowing with bright melodies and shimmering sounds. The Black Keys wrote it alongside Beck, and you can hear his strong and clear contribution, especially in some of Dan Auerbach’s catchy, charming lyrical outbursts. The song was released on March 8th and is here for you to enjoy.

As for their upcoming album, it’s set to be released on April 5th via Easy Eye Sound and Nonesuch. Through this record, the successful duo will introduce a total of 14 creations produced by The Black Keys themselves in collaboration with Dan the Automator.

