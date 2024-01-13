The Black Keys Unveil Enchanting New Single ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’ from Upcoming Album ‘Ohio Players’ #Listen

In a dazzling sonic revelation, The Black Keys have unleashed their mesmerizing new single, “Beautiful People (Stay High),” signaling a triumphant return for Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney in 2024. This auditory masterpiece, co-written with longstanding musical allies Beck and Dan the Automator, invites listeners into a world where musical boundaries are shattered and creativity knows no limits.

Diving into the essence of “Beautiful People (Stay High),” the accompanying lyric video serves as a visual symphony, providing a captivating backdrop to the soulful narrative woven by Auerbach and Carney. As the first glimpse into their upcoming album, “Ohio Players,” scheduled for release on April 5 via Nonesuch and Warner, this track promises an exhilarating journey through the duo’s evolved musical landscape.

Auerbach, reflecting on the album’s creation, shared, “We’d never worked harder to make a record. It’s never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right.” The sincerity in this statement echoes the dedication and passion poured into every note and lyric, suggesting an album that transcends mere music, offering a profound experience for fans old and new.

- Advertisement -

With a star-studded lineup featuring collaborations with Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and more, “Ohio Players” emerges as a testament to The Black Keys’ enduring musical prowess. Carney encapsulates the essence of their creative vision, stating, “What we wanted to accomplish with this record was make something that was fun. And something that most bands 20 years into their career don’t make, which is an approachable, fun record that is also cool.”

As anticipation builds for the release of “Ohio Players,” fans can rest assured that The Black Keys are not just crafting an album; they are orchestrating a sonic journey that defies expectations and redefines the very essence of musical artistry. Prepare to be enchanted by the magic of “Beautiful People (Stay High)” and the promise of an unforgettable musical experience awaiting in the world of “Ohio Players.”