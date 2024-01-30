SZA to Perform at 2024 Grammys

The Recording Academy has confirmed that SZA, leading with nine nominations, will not only compete for coveted Grammy Awards but also take the stage as a featured performer at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

⏰ You don’t want to snooze and miss this moment! Watch @SZA at the 66th #GRAMMYs on February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS. 🔗 See who else is performing: https://t.co/Z5bhlGNtNW pic.twitter.com/tjSWIfD02D — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2024

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose standout album “SOS” has earned her nods in categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, is set to deliver an electrifying performance that promises to be a highlight of the evening.

SZA joins an illustrious lineup of fellow performers, including global sensations Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Burna Boy, alongside music legends such as Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell, who will grace the Grammy stage for the first time in her remarkable six-decade career.

Adding to the anticipation, U2 will create history with the first live broadcast from the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas, promising a visually stunning and musically groundbreaking spectacle.

The Grammy Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be broadcast live at 8 PM Eastern Time or 5 PM Pacific Time on CBS. With SZA at the forefront with her nine nominations, the evening is poised to be a celebration of musical excellence, with other notable contenders like Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers also in the running with seven nods each.

Make sure not to “snooze” on this monumental event, as music enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await a night filled with unforgettable performances and the revelation of this year’s Grammy winners. The stage is set, the nominations are in, and the countdown to a musical extravaganza has officially begun!