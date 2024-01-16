Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa will perform at the 2024 Grammys

It has been announced that Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa will be performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4.

The three pop stars are collectively nominated in 14 categories. Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Song Written for Visual Media (for the film Barbie). Additionally, her collaboration with Labrinth, “Never Felt So Alone,” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Rodrigo’s “Vampire” is also competing for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her song “Guts” received nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, while “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” is in the running for Best Rock Song. Dua Lipa has two nominations for “Dance the Night,” also from the Barbie soundtrack: Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

In an interview with Vultures, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day spoke about pop artists incorporating punk references in their albums. He mentioned not buying or streaming those records but finding them sounding good. He expressed interest in working with Olivia Rodrigo, stating that she has talent.

Armstrong doesn’t seem particularly bothered by the fact that those using punk references may not be well-versed in its history. He mentioned that some people are interested in punk rock without being influenced by or knowing its history as much as he does. Collaborating with someone like Olivia Rodrigo would be fun, according to Armstrong.

On Friday, Green Day’s new album, “Saviors,” will be released.