Lady Gaga Announces New Single “Disease” Set for Release on October 25

It’s official: Lady Gaga’s new pop single, “Disease,” will drop on Friday, October 25. The track is part of her upcoming album and appears to use medical metaphors to discuss various ailments, possibly those of the soul rather than the body.

While the official announcement is still pending, a pre-save page for the song has already appeared on Universal Music’s website, confirming the title “Disease” and the release date, 10/25.

In addition, websites with URLs hinting at song lyrics have emerged. According to Lady Gaga Now, these lyrics read: “I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner, I could make you believe / Lay you down like 1, 2, 3, eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness, I can cure ya, cure your disease.”

- Advertisement -

Hints about the title surfaced earlier when Gaga shared a playlist on Spotify featuring 11 of her songs. The first letters of each track title spell out “gagadisease.”

In a Rolling Stone interview promoting Harlequin, the project tied to the Joker: Folie à Deux soundtrack, Gaga discussed her upcoming pop album, due for release in February. She emphasized that this album is entirely different from Chromatica, saying it represents a unique moment in her life and offers her the freedom to live multiple creative eras at once.