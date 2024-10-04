Nick Cave Joins Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on Joker: Folie à Deux Soundtrack

The official soundtrack for Joker: Folie à Deux is out today, and it comes with an unexpected surprise. While watching the movie, many fans likely wondered, “Is Joaquin Phoenix singing in this medley?” The answer to that is no. The newly released tracklist reveals that, alongside Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the third voice belongs to none other than Nick Cave.

Rumors about Cave’s involvement in the project began swirling online a few days ago, and now the confirmation has arrived. The medley in question, featuring Slap That Bass | Get Happy | What the World Needs Now Is Love, is beautifully performed by Cave. His rendition complements the film’s other musical highlights, including covers of American classics like For Once In My Life, If My Friends Could See Me Now, That’s Life, and When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You).

Cave’s medley includes Slap That Bass, composed by George Gershwin for the 1937 Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers musical, Shall We Dance, Get Happy, famously performed by Judy Garland in Summer Stock (1950), and What the World Needs Now Is Love, a 1965 hit by Jackie DeShannon. Lady Gaga also shines on the original track Folie à Deux, which she wrote, produced, and performed specifically for the film.

- Advertisement -

With Cave’s soulful addition, Joker: Folie à Deux promises to be as musically compelling as it is visually stunning.

1. Slap That Bass | Get Happy | What the World Needs Now Is Love – Nick Cave (3:16)

2. For Once in My Life – Joaquin Phoenix (2:49)

3. If My Friends Could See Me Now – Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix (3:12)

4. Folie à Deux – Lady Gaga (1:44)

5. Bewitched – Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga (2:59)

6. That’s Entertainment – Lady Gaga (1:41)

7. When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) – Joaquin Phoenix (1:46)

8. To Love Somebody – Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga (1:50)

9. (They Long to Be) Close to You – Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix (2:49)

10. The Joker – Joaquin Phoenix (3:41)

11. Gonna Build a Mountain – Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix (3:18)

12. I’ve Got the World on a String – Lady Gaga (2:06)

13. If You Go Away – Joaquin Phoenix (3:19)

14. Gonna Build a Mountain (Reprise) – Joaquin Phoenix (1:53)

15. That’s Life – Lady Gaga (3:03)

16. True Love Will Find You in the End – Joaquin Phoenix (2:02)