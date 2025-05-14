Foo Fighters Return Live at Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2025

Foo Fighters are officially back. On October 4, 2025, the iconic rock band will return to the stage for the first time since August 2024. The long-awaited comeback will take place at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, part of a massive entertainment lineup spanning the entire race weekend.

The concert marks the band’s first public performance since Dave Grohl’s personal revelation in September 2024 that he had fathered a daughter outside of marriage. “I want to be a loving and present parent. I love my wife and daughters, and I’m doing everything I can to regain their trust,” Grohl shared at the time. Following that statement, the band canceled all upcoming commitments, including a rumored European festival tour.

Now, Foo Fighters are ready to take the stage again. Their October 4 show will follow the F1 qualifying rounds and feature Crowded House and Alan Walker as part of the night’s bill. The day before, G-Dragon and CL will perform, while Elton John and The Smashing Pumpkins will headline the Grand Prix day.

Grohl has gradually re-emerged in the months since his hiatus—joining former Nirvana members at the Fire Aid event for SNL’s 50th anniversary, surprising Coachella with LA Phil and Gustavo Dudamel, and appearing alongside Pat Smear on Chris Shiflett’s show Shred With Shifty. True to form, he’s also been active in various charity initiatives.

The Singapore show could be a turning point. Will this be a one-off, or the start of a full-scale return? Fans around the world are watching closely.