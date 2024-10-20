Caroline Polachek Captivates with “True Love Waits” at Musée de l’Orangerie

On October 18, Caroline Polachek delivered a mesmerizing performance at the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, singing Radiohead’s hauntingly beautiful track “True Love Waits.” Set against the backdrop of Claude Monet’s iconic Water Lilies, Polachek’s rendition of the closing song from A Moon Shaped Pool left an indelible mark on the audience. You can watch her enchanting performance below.

In her Instagram post, Polachek expressed heartfelt gratitude to Klaus Biesenbach and Olivier Berggruen for the opportunity to perform as part of the Museum Berggruen and Neue Nationalgalerie exhibition during Art Basel Paris 2024. She shared, “I had chills all over to sing in that room, while seeing those paintings IRL for the first time,” highlighting the emotional connection she felt in that iconic space.

Polachek drew parallels between the song and the artwork, stating, “‘True Love Waits,’ like the Water Lilies, went through decades of versions and distillations… through time and loss and perseverance.” This reflection adds depth to her performance, making it not just a musical tribute but a commentary on the enduring nature of art and expression.

- Advertisement -

With her unique voice and profound interpretations, Caroline Polachek continues to carve her place in the music world, beautifully intertwining it with the visual arts.