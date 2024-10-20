Japanese Breakfast Releases Pop Version of “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” from Agatha All Along

Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Michelle Zauner, has returned with a new rendition of “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Pop Version),” a track featured in the Marvel Disney+ show Agatha All Along. Produced by the prolific Jack Antonoff, this fresh take on the song features Zauner’s signature ethereal vocals and an added verse emphasizing resilience: “We’re broken and we’re burned/ But take a breath/ And dance with death.”

This version follows previous releases of “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” including the True Crime, Sacred Chant, Lorna Wu, and Agatha Through Time versions. Zauner’s unique touch brings a pop twist to the theatrical track, offering fans a new way to experience the song.

Japanese Breakfast’s last full-length album, Jubilee, came out in 2021 and garnered widespread acclaim. Since then, Zauner has explored various projects, including scoring the video game Sable and working on the film adaptation of her memoir, Crying in H Mart. She’s also been studying in South Korea while documenting the process for her second book.

Be sure to catch Agatha All Along on Disney+, with new episodes airing through October 30th, and stream Zauner’s latest creation today!