Travis Scott, Burna Boy and Luke Combs to perform at 2024 Grammys

In an exciting announcement, the Recording Academy has revealed additional star power for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott will grace the stage alongside previously announced headliners Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo. As anticipation builds, more acts, presenters, and surprises are yet to be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the grand event.

Scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT, the Grammy Awards promise an unforgettable night of music excellence. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and available for streaming on Paramount+.

Nigerian sensation Burna Boy, a previous Grammy winner, stands nominated in four categories this year, including Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Luke Combs contends for Best Country Solo Performance, while Travis Scott vies for Best Rap Album with “Utopia.”

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, both leading the pack with six nominations each, add youthful energy to the stellar lineup. R&B luminary SZA tops the list with an impressive nine nominations, followed closely by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (with six nominations for her work with Boygenius and one collaboration with SZA), and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea, each earning seven nominations.

For the fourth consecutive year, Fulwell 73 Productions will produce the show for the Recording Academy, with executive producers Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins at the helm of this music extravaganza. The 66th Grammy Awards promise to be an unmissable celebration of the industry’s finest talents and achievements.