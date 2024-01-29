“Grammy 2024: Joni Mitchell and U2 to Perform

The cast of artists set to perform at the Grammy Awards 2024 ceremony, taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the night of February 4th and 5th, continues to expand. Here is the list of nominations by category at this link.

In addition to the previously announced Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and Luke Combs, two prominent names have been added over the weekend.

U2 will be connecting live from the Sphere in Las Vegas, where they are performing as part of the U2:UV Achtung Baby residency. In addition to their performance, the Irish band, boasting 22 Grammy wins, will also present one of the awards.

- Advertisement -

Another significant guest will be Joni Mitchell, who, despite having won nine Grammys and receiving a well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award, has never performed at the so-called Music’s Biggest Night in America. Her album “Joni Mitchell at Newport” is nominated in the Best Folk Album category.