MTV EMA 2024: Taylor Swift Leads with Seven Nominations, Vote Now!

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) are back, set to air live from Manchester on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 9:00 PM. This year, Taylor Swift leads the pack with seven nominations, including top categories such as “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop,” and “Biggest Fans.” Not far behind, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter each have five nominations, vying for major awards like “Best Song” and “Best Artist.”

Emerging artists Ayra Starr, Chappell Roan, and Tyla are also making waves with four nominations each, along with heavyweights like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and LISA.

Fans can now vote for their favorite nominees in categories like “Best Song,” “Best Artist,” and “Best Collaboration” by visiting www.mtvema.com. Voting is open until midnight on November 6, 2024, giving fans a chance to make their voices heard.

- Advertisement -

Key Nominations for the MTV EMA 2024 Include:

Best Song: Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter Best Video: Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, LISA ft. Rosalía

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, LISA ft. Rosalía Best Artist: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter Best Collaboration: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Charli XCX & Billie Eilish, Future & Kendrick Lamar

For the full list of nominations and to cast your vote, visit the official MTV EMA website. This year’s event promises to be a night filled with spectacular performances and surprises, as the biggest names in music gather to celebrate excellence across genres like Pop, Rock, Hip-Hop, K-Pop, and more.