Cissy Houston Passes Away at 91: A Gospel Legend and Matriarch

Cissy Houston, legendary gospel singer and mother of Whitney Houston, passed away yesterday at the age of 91 in New Jersey. Known for her remarkable seven-decade career in music, Cissy was a pillar of faith and family. Her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, described her as “our matriarch” and a woman deeply rooted in her convictions and dedication to her family, ministry, and community.

Born Emily Drinkard on September 30, 1933, Cissy began her music journey in the 1930s as part of the family vocal group, the Drinkard Four. Over the years, she became a member of the Sweet Inspirations, performing alongside music legends like Elvis Presley, Otis Redding, and Aretha Franklin. Notable recordings featuring Cissy include Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl and Aretha Franklin’s Ain’t No Way. Her voice was part of the fabric of countless hits during the golden era of soul and R&B.

Beyond her work with famous artists, Cissy enjoyed a successful solo career. She released her first album in 1970 and went on to win two Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album in the late 1990s. With over 600 recordings to her name, including collaborations with stars like Paul Simon and Beyoncé, Cissy’s impact on music is immeasurable.

In addition to her music career, Cissy was Minister of Music at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark for more than 50 years. Her role as Whitney Houston’s mother brought her additional attention, and she appeared in several of her daughter’s music videos, including Greatest Love of All and I’m Every Woman. After Whitney’s tragic death in 2012, Cissy became the protector of her daughter’s legacy, voicing her concerns over various films and documentaries that, in her view, misrepresented Whitney’s life. She shared her side of the story in the memoir Remembering Whitney: My Story of Life, Loss, and the Night the Music Stopped.

Cissy also authored two other books on her life, music, and faith. A woman who embraced her later-in-life achievements, she once reflected, “It’s like a second career started. I have no regrets about the life I’ve lived, and I’m proud of the person I’ve become.”