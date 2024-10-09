Cardinals at the Window: A 135-Track Benefit Album for Hurricane Relief

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, a group of over 100 musicians have come together to release a massive 135-track benefit compilation titled Cardinals At The Window, which dropped today. Featuring a mix of unreleased songs and live recordings, this collection includes contributions from artists like R.E.M., Sharon Van Etten, MJ Lenderman, The War on Drugs, Angel Olsen, Wye Oak, Feist, Waxahatchee, and many more.

The compilation was organized to help raise funds for relief efforts, with all proceeds going directly to three critical organizations: Rural Organizing and Resilience, BeLoved Asheville, and the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. In addition to the main artists, contributions also come from Jeff Tweedy, Phish, Fleet Foxes, Sylvan Esso, Little Brother, Iron & Wine, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Avett Brothers, and The Mountain Goats, among others.

Community organizer Libby Rodenbough, who was instrumental in putting together the project, shared her perspective: “There were just so many folks who, like us, had witnessed the destruction of these holy places from the outside and felt their hearts trying to break out of their chests. It was instant, the way people signed on. They also feel what I feel, that these mountains are the cradle of some deep and ineffable magic.”

Rodenbough also reflected on the larger context, stating, “In the aftermath of a ‘natural disaster,’ it’s important to situate this manifestation of ecological collapse within a history of inequitable exploitation of land and people. This region has suffered in the name of human progress for a long time. I hope we’re going to take this opportunity to start building a different kind of world in Western North Carolina and beyond.”

The production of Cardinals At The Window was a collaboration among Rodenbough, New Commute founder David Walker, and music journalist Grayson Haver Currin, with contributions from many others, including Shirlette Ammons and sound engineers Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso and Asheville native Clay Blair, who provided free audio services.

This collection stands as a testament to the power of music and community in times of crisis. The artists involved have generously offered their unreleased songs and live performances, spanning genres and styles, to support a region in need.

The compilation is available for purchase, and the full tracklist can be found below, featuring standout songs like The War on Drugs’ “Harmonia’s Dream (Live from New York),” Angel Olsen’s “Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow (Live At Echo Mountain),” R.E.M.’s “King of Birds (Live in Greensboro, 1989),” and Sharon Van Etten’s “Weather.” The tracklist also includes songs from Feist, The Hold Steady, Jason Isbell, Deer Tick, Phish, and many more, culminating in a collection that captures both the heart and resilience of the artists and the communities they support.

Tracklist Highlights:

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream (Live from New York) Angel Olsen – Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow (Live At Echo Mountain) R.E.M. – King of Birds (Live in Greensboro, 1989) Sharon Van Etten – Weather Feist – Borrow Trouble (Demo) Jeff Tweedy (feat. Karly Hartzman) – How Hard It Is For Desert To Die (Live from Solid Sound) The Avett Brothers – Cheap Coffee (Live) Phish – Sand (Live at Reynolds Coliseum, 1999) The Mountain Goats – Hand of Death King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Change (Demo 4)

Proceeds go to:

Rural Organizing and Resilience

BeLoved Asheville

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina

Buy the compilation here.