Atlantic Records Unveils Star-Studded F1: The Album for Formula 1 Movie

Set your alarms for June 27 — not just for the premiere of Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, but for the drop of F1: The Album, a genre-bending soundtrack that promises to be as fast, fiery, and thrilling as the sport itself.

Curated by Grammy-winning producer Kevin Weaver (known for Barbie: The Album and Twisters), the 17-track collection unites a global roster of music icons including Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Tiësto, Peggy Gou, RAYE, Burna Boy, Madison Beer and ROSÉ. The soundtrack’s debut single, “Lose My Mind” by Don Toliver and Doja Cat, delivers synth-heavy, late-night-driving energy — matched by a high-octane video directed by Industry Baby’s Christian Breslauer.

As with Formula 1 itself, F1: The Album races through genres — from Dom Dolla’s moody electronica and Chris Stapleton’s roaring country to Myke Towers’ reggaetón and Peggy Gou’s hypnotic Eurodance. Each track reflects a corner of the globe, mirroring the world tour nature of the sport.

- Advertisement -

The soundtrack arrives alongside Apple Original Films’ F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, who also appears in the film alongside real-life drivers like Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up legend given one last shot at racing glory.

With immersive race sequences, on-location filming at real F1 tracks, and a musical lineup ready to ignite speakers around the world, F1: The Album isn’t just a companion piece — it’s a full-throttle experience.

F1: The Album Tracklist:

Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)

Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

Ed Sheeran – Drive

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

ROSÉ – Messy

Burna Boy – Don’t Let Me Drown

Roddy Ricch – Underdog

RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

Myke Towers – Baja California

Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!

Madison Beer – All At Once

Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

PAWSA – Double C

Mr Eazi – Attention

Darkoo – Give Me Love

Obongjayar – Gasoline