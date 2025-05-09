BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ Gets Raw and Radiant in New F1 Soundtrack Ballad “Messy”

BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ is back in the spotlight with “Messy,” a stunning and emotionally charged ballad crafted for the upcoming F1 film soundtrack. Set against sweeping piano melodies and crashing drums, the track showcases a new dimension of the K-pop star’s artistry—raw, dramatic, and cinematic.

“Baby, let’s get messy, let’s get all the way undone,” ROSÉ croons in the chorus, capturing the spirit of unfiltered passion and chaos that defines the song. The lyrics explore themes of love’s vulnerability, obsession, and intensity, giving fans a ballad that cuts deep but remains boldly anthemic.

Directed with a visual flair that matches the mood of the track, the music video places ROSÉ in a series of noir-inspired scenes: strutting through neon-lit streets, gazing over a glowing cityscape, and crouched in a blue-lit room as confetti falls like emotional debris. Interspersed with clips from the film—including appearances from Brad Pitt—this visual ties the song directly to the world of F1, elevating its cinematic essence.

“Messy” is the second single to drop from the F1: The Album, following Don Toliver and Doja Cat’s “Lose My Mind.” The soundtrack, out June 27, features a star-studded lineup including Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Tate McRae, RAYE, and Madison Beer, promising one of the most ambitious cross-genre albums of the year.

The F1 film, starring Brad Pitt as former racer Sonny Hayes and Damson Idris as rising star Joshua Pearce, premieres June 25 in the UK and June 27 in North America.

With “Messy,” ROSÉ reclaims her solo spotlight and reminds us why she’s one of K-pop’s most magnetic voices—this time with pedal to the metal.