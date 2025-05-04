BLACKPINK 2025 Comeback Confirmed: New Album & Tour Teased by Lisa

The wait is almost over. Lisa just confirmed that BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated comeback is officially in motion, and BLINKs across the globe can finally start counting down. In a new interview with Variety, Lisa revealed that the K-pop powerhouse has recently reunited in the studio to work on their next album—their first since Born Pink dropped in 2022.

“Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago,” she shared. “We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks.” Though Lisa didn’t give an exact release date, she confidently teased, “It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

This marks BLACKPINK’s first major group release in two years, following their track “The Girls” for their mobile game. The excitement doesn’t end with new music—Lisa confirmed the group will launch a world tour starting July 5, 2025, in Seoul. The tour will span major cities including Inglewood, Chicago, Toronto, and New York before concluding with two massive Tokyo Dome shows in January 2026.

- Advertisement -

Lisa, who recently wrapped her breakout role in The White Lotus, seems fully back in music mode. While she hasn’t ruled out returning to acting, her current focus is clearly on BLACKPINK’s next chapter.

With the return of all four members, fresh music on the horizon, and an international tour in motion, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for BLACKPINK. Fans just need to hold on a little longer—the queens of K-pop are almost back.