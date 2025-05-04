Why Bananas Might Reduce the Health Benefits of Your Smoothie

Smoothies have long been a go-to for health-conscious individuals looking to boost their intake of vitamins and nutrients. But recent research has revealed that adding bananas to smoothies made with flavonoid-rich fruits like berries can actually diminish the benefits these powerful antioxidants provide. Flavonoids, found in foods like blueberries, grapes, apples, and cocoa, play a crucial role in promoting heart and brain health.

According to a study published in Food & Function, bananas contain an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase that breaks down flavonoids, significantly reducing their absorption by the body. Participants who consumed smoothies with both bananas and berries absorbed up to 84% less flavonoid content than those who had smoothies made solely with berries.

While bananas are still considered a healthy fruit, for those looking to maximize the benefits of flavonoids, it might be best to avoid adding them to fruit smoothies that are designed to boost antioxidant intake. Instead, consider adding fruits like pineapple, orange, or mango, which do not contain the enzyme that reduces flavonoid absorption. By doing so, you can optimize your smoothie for heart health and cognitive function.

For anyone looking to maintain a sharp mind and a healthy heart, understanding how food combinations can impact nutrient absorption is essential. Making small changes in your smoothie recipes can have a significant effect on your health.