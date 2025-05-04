back to top
Ava Max Unveils ‘Don’t Click Play’ Album with Fiery Cover Art & August Release Date

With a flaming triangle, faux petitions, and defiant energy, Ava Max turns self-love into spectacle on her upcoming third album, arriving August 22.

Ava Max Don’t Click Play album cover

Pop disruptor Ava Max has lit the fuse on a bold new chapter. Her third studio album, Don’t Click Play, drops August 22, and she’s launching it with a brilliant twist: a reverse psychology campaign designed to make you do the exact thing she says not to.

Instead of begging for streams, Ava taunts audiences with warnings: don’t stream, don’t click, don’t listen. A cryptic Coachella-area billboard and a playful faux-petition website (dontclickplayonavamax.com) invite fans to “resist” her music—only to reward them with a 27-second preview of the lead single, “Lovin Myself.” The track is a soaring self-love anthem that echoes her massive hits “Sweet but Psycho” and “Kings & Queens”, but turns the empowerment inward: “Nobody, nobody can love me like I’m lovin’ myself.”

Visually, Max sets fire to expectations. The album cover shows her gripping a burning triangle play button, signaling both danger and desire. It’s a flaming symbol of what awaits once you hit play.

Following the darker dance floor introspection of Diamonds & Dancefloors (2023), Don’t Click Play promises to be a triumphant celebration of self-trust and bold femininity. The early single “Lost Your Faith” offers a message of healing through strength, resilience, and emotional rebirth—cementing Max’s talent for pairing big hooks with bigger heart.

Having already amassed over 7 billion streams across her catalog and earned multi-Platinum certifications worldwide, Ava Max no longer needs to prove her power. Instead, she’s choosing to own it with humor, guts, and a wink—proving once again she’s not just playing the pop game. She’s rewriting the rules.

Ready or not, Don’t Click Play might just become the year’s most irresistible dare.

