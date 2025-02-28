BLACKPINK Expands 2025 World Tour With Additional Stadium Dates

BLACKPINK is set to make an even bigger impact in 2025, adding five more stadium dates to their highly anticipated world tour. The global K-pop sensation—JENNIE, ROSÉ, JISOO, and LISA—originally announced 10 stops, but due to overwhelming demand, they’ve doubled down with second nights in major cities, including London, Paris, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

The tour kicks off with a two-night spectacle at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5-6, before heading to the U.S. for back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on July 12-13. From there, BLACKPINK will take over stadiums across North America, including Chicago’s Soldier Field (July 18), Toronto’s Rogers Stadium (July 22-23), and Citi Field in New York (July 26-27).

In August, the group will bring their high-energy performances to Europe, with shows at Stade de France in Paris (August 2-3), Milan’s Ippodromo Snai La Maura (August 6), and Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona (August 9). The grand finale will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 15-16, marking the first time a K-pop girl group has ever headlined this iconic venue.

With a record-breaking tour history and an ever-growing global fanbase, BLACKPINK continues to redefine the boundaries of K-pop. Their latest tour promises stunning visuals, powerhouse performances, and a setlist packed with hits like “Pink Venom,” “How You Like That,” and “Shut Down.”

Tickets for the additional U.S. and Canada dates are available now, while the new London and Paris shows go on sale Monday, March 3. Secure your spot for an unforgettable night with BLACKPINK.