BLACKPINK Announces 2025 World Tour: See the Full List of Dates

BLACKPINK is back! The K-pop powerhouse—JENNIE, ROSÉ, JISOO, and LISA—has officially announced its 2025 world tour, set to launch this July with a limited run of stadium shows across Asia, North America, and Europe.

The tour kicks off July 5-6 in Seoul, South Korea, at Goyang Stadium before heading to Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Barcelona, and more. The global trek will wrap up on August 15 at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to ever headline the venue.

BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour Dates:

📍 July 5-6 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

📍 July 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

📍 July 19 – New York, NY @ MetLife Stadium

📍 July 25 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

📍 July 28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

📍 August 2 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

📍 August 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruyff Arena

📍 August 15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

- Advertisement -

Tickets go on sale February 27 via Live Nation, with onsale times varying by market.

While the press release didn’t mention additional dates, BLACKPINK teased that 2026 Tokyo Dome concerts are also in the works, set for mid-January.

This marks BLACKPINK’s first tour since the record-breaking Born Pink World Tour (2022-2023), which grossed $148.3 million and sold over 703,000 tickets across 29 shows, landing the group on Billboard’s Top Tours chart.

BLACKPINK Members’ Solo Projects

During their brief break from group activities, the members have been focusing on solo music:

🔥 LISA’s mini-album Alter Ego drops February 28

🔥 JENNIE’s Ruby arrives March 7, featuring her collaboration with Doechii on “ExtraL” (out February 21)

🔥 JISOO’s AMORTAGE debuted on Valentine’s Day

🔥 ROSÉ’s solo album rosie (released December 2024) includes the Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 hit “APT.” with Bruno Mars

With new music and a massive world tour ahead, BLACKPINK is ready to take 2025 by storm!