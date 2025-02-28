LCD Soundsystem Announce Eight-Night London Residency at O2 Academy Brixton

LCD Soundsystem are making a triumphant return to the UK with an exclusive eight-night residency at London’s legendary O2 Academy Brixton. Taking place from June 12th-15th and June 19th-22nd, 2025, these highly anticipated shows promise to be an unmissable event for fans of the iconic dance-rock band.

Known for their dynamic live performances, LCD Soundsystem have a history of delivering unforgettable sets. Last year, they took major UK festivals by storm, including a standout performance at Glastonbury that earned rave reviews. Critics hailed their set as one of the festival’s best, with The Times calling it “the first truly great show of Glastonbury 2024.”

This return to O2 Academy Brixton follows their 2022 sold-out six-night residency, which The Telegraph described as “a shuddering evening of electro-rock.” This time, the band is expanding their stay, treating fans to even more opportunities to experience their signature blend of electronic beats and indie rock energy in an intimate yet electrifying setting.

- Advertisement -

Since their formation in 2002, LCD Soundsystem, led by James Murphy, have consistently pushed the boundaries of music. From early hits like “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House” to the GRAMMY-winning “Tonite,” their discography continues to influence the dance-punk and electronic scenes. Fans can also look forward to new music, as the band recently released “x-ray eyes” in November 2024, marking their first new material since 2022’s “New Body Rhumba.”

With their return to one of London’s most beloved venues, LCD Soundsystem are set to deliver an electrifying, immersive experience. Tickets go on sale at 9:00 AM on Friday, March 7th, via aegp.uk/lcd-soundsystem. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic residency!

LONDON LIVE 2025 DATES

Thursday 12 June O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 13 June O2 Academy Brixton

Saturday 14 June O2 Academy Brixton

- Advertisement -

Sunday 15 June O2 Academy Brixton **

Thursday 19 June O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 20 June O2 Academy Brixton

Saturday 21 June O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday 22 June O2 Academy Brixton **

** Sunday shows are early shows and run from 5pm – 9pm.