Lizzo Returns with New Single “Love in Real Life” and Cinematic Visuals

Lizzo is back with Love in Real Life, her first solo single since 2023, marking the start of a bold new era. The track arrives with a cinematic music video, where she loses herself on the dance floor before embracing the rhythm with electrifying energy.

Teasing new music for months, Lizzo described her upcoming album as deeply personal, saying, “I remembered my purpose… I’m putting everything in my art.” Her return follows a hiatus filled with challenges, but she emerges stronger, embracing growth and self-expression.

Now streaming on all platforms, Love in Real Life is a powerful comeback that reminds fans why Lizzo remains an unstoppable force in music.

