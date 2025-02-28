LMNT 115 Drops Electrifying New Single “Holding Onto Us” With Brando

Emerging dance music duo LMNT 115 is back with their highly anticipated second single, “Holding Onto Us,” featuring the unmistakable vocals of Brando—best known for his global hit Body with Loud Luxury. Out now via Quasar Music, the track delivers an infectious blend of deep, groovy melodies, a soulful topline, and a euphoric piano riff that defines its uplifting energy. Seamless instrumentals weave through the mix, while rhythmic basslines inject a dancefloor-driven pulse, making “Holding Onto Us” a perfect fit for both festival stages and radio airwaves.

Following the breakout success of their debut single, “Close to You” featuring Sadie Rose Van, which is nearing 1.5 million streams on Spotify and 800K views on YouTube, LMNT 115 continues to captivate audiences with their signature fusion of emotive storytelling and high-energy production. The duo describes “Holding Onto Us” as a song about an unbreakable soul connection that transcends time and obstacles, a sentiment that resonates deeply with their evolving artistic vision.

Brando praised the collaboration, emphasizing the seamless creative synergy that brought the track to life. He described it as capturing the essence of summer love, a theme that pairs perfectly with the song’s vibrant yet nostalgic feel.

- Advertisement -

Maintaining their mysterious allure, LMNT 115 is a producer duo that prefers to express themselves through custom-designed animated personas rather than revealing their real identities. Officially launching in November 2024, the project is spearheaded by Z, the charismatic songwriter, and Fab, the quiet yet brilliant producer. Inspired by anime, cyberpunk aesthetics, and AI-driven storytelling, they create a world as immersive as their music. Their name, drawn from the theorized Element 115, represents an otherworldly creative force that has fueled their artistic journey since childhood.

With an undeniable sonic identity that places them alongside artists like Marshmello, MEDUZA, Calvin Harris, and Loud Luxury, LMNT 115 is redefining the boundaries of electronic music. As they continue to expand their presence with more singles set for release later this year, “Holding Onto Us” marks yet another milestone in their rapid rise. Now available on all major streaming platforms, this track is set to leave a lasting imprint on the dance music scene in 2025.