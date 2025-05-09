PinkPantheress Returns with Bold, Introspective Mixtape Fancy That

After months of radio silence and a canceled tour schedule, PinkPantheress has made her official comeback with Fancy That, a bold, emotionally resonant nine-track mixtape released May 9 via Parlophone and Warner Records. It marks her first long-form project since her 2021 debut To Hell With It and signals a new chapter in her sonic and personal evolution.

The British alt-pop darling, born Victoria Walker, took a necessary break from the public eye last year, citing health concerns as the reason for stepping away from major festival dates and tour slots alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Coldplay. “There was something I needed to address,” she told Zane Lowe, stressing that her well-being had to come before career momentum.

Now, that period of introspection has birthed Fancy That, a collection of experimental, Y2K-tinged tracks that dive deeper into the club-pop universe PinkPantheress has been cultivating since her TikTok breakout. The mixtape includes pre-release singles “Tonight,” which cleverly samples Panic! At the Disco, and the euphoric “Stateside.”

- Advertisement -

True to her aesthetic, she keeps things concise and impactful—though this time, fans will notice a slight shift. Only two of the nine tracks clock in under two minutes, including a tongue-in-cheek interlude titled “Intermission.” Tracks like “Noises” blend meme culture with musical dexterity, while “Romeo” closes the mixtape with a poetic punch.

Fancy That is PinkPantheress at her most refined and self-assured. It’s more than a return—it’s a quiet revolution of her sound.

Tracklist:

1. Illegal

2. Girl Like Me

3. Tonight

4. Stars

5. Intermission

6. Noises

7. Nice To Know You

8. Stateside

9. Romeo