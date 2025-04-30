Don Toliver and Doja Cat Drop “Lose My Mind” for F1 The Movie Soundtrack

Don Toliver and Doja Cat have joined creative forces for the adrenaline-charged new single “Lose My Mind”, the first release from the soundtrack of the upcoming Apple Original Film, F1 The Movie. The film—starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as rival F1 drivers—hits screens on June 27, the same day as the release of F1 The Album.

The song arrives with a visually striking music video in which both artists dive headfirst into the high-speed, high-fashion world of racing. Toliver takes the wheel in a cinematic dreamscape, while Doja Cat, decked out in sleek gear, delivers razor-sharp bars and exudes track-side dominance.

Though this marks the first collaboration between the two stars, their chemistry is undeniable. “Lose My Mind” is built on hypnotic production and an escalating pulse that perfectly matches the theme of the film. It also adds to both artists’ cinematic credentials—Toliver previously appeared on the F9 soundtrack with “Fast Car,” while Doja contributed “Vegas” to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (a hit that climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100).

With Doja Cat currently teasing her upcoming fifth studio album, Vie—the follow-up to 2023’s Scarlet—and Toliver steadily expanding his creative universe, “Lose My Mind” positions both as key voices in the intersection of music and film in 2025.

Stream “Lose My Mind” now on all major platforms and catch F1 The Movie in theaters this summer.