Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Pulled From Streaming Over Legal Dispute

In an unpredictable twist that only Kanye West could deliver, Donda 2 made a fleeting appearance on major streaming platforms—only to be pulled down within hours. The controversial artist’s 11th album, originally exclusive to his $200 Stem Player device in 2022, finally dropped publicly on April 30, 2025. Fans on Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music were caught off guard as the long-shelved project surfaced—only to disappear by nightfall.

The removal was swift and legally charged. DeAndre “Free” Maiden, manager of producers Jahmal “Boogz Da Beast” Gwin and Brian “AllDay” Miller, demanded the album’s takedown. The duo reportedly produced eight of the album’s 18 tracks, and claim they were never compensated. Maiden’s warning, shared by Ye himself on social media, stated clearly: “We did not & do not consent to the usage of our work for Donda 2 or ANY Ye project!”

Ye fired back online, accusing Maiden of attempting to extort $3 million for beats allegedly created under his mentorship. He expressed hope of reconciling with the producers—but the damage was done. The lawyers moved fast. The album was gone.

Adding fuel to the chaos, West’s recent Twitch debut ended in a seven-minute ban after an antisemitic rant and a Nazi salute. With Donda 2 now in limbo and controversy once again swirling, Ye’s turbulent saga in music and media continues—with no sign of slowing down.