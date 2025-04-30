It’s official: Donda 2, Kanye West’s long-shelved 11th studio album, has landed on mainstream streaming services. Originally teased for a 2022 release and dropped only on the $200 Stem Player, the album now surfaces publicly under the moniker DONDA on platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Tidal.

The 18-track record revives most of its original material with minor reconfigurations. Future appears on standout tracks “Happy” and “Mr. Miagi,” while Jack Harlow brings heat to “Louie Bag.” Sean Leon adds layers to “SCIFI,” a track that also features an eyebrow-raising soundbite from Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian: “I married the best rapper of all time… a talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids.”

“530,” previously spotted on Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla Sign, returns here in a truncated version. While the music offers glimmers of Ye’s sonic brilliance, the rollout is tangled with turbulence. From livestream outbursts to Twitch bans and controversial appearances, Kanye has been relentlessly provocative.

Though Ye promised mix updates during a livestream, it remains unclear if Donda 2 will stay accessible on all streaming platforms. Still, the sudden availability marks a major shift from the Stem Player experiment to full digital access. With Bully still in limbo, this surprise drop may be Kanye’s way of rewriting his own release rules—again.