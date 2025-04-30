Lorde Announces New Album Virgin Out June 27: “100% Written in Blood”

After years of near silence, Lorde has broken through with Virgin, her fourth studio album, due June 27 via Republic Records. The comeback follows the surprise drop of her eerie, minimalist single “What Was That”, which quickly climbed the Spotify U.S. charts, marking her first No. 1 since 2012’s “Royals.”

Produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, with additional contributions from Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), Daniel Nigro, Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, and Buddy Ross, Virgin will feature 11 tracks described by the artist as “100% written in blood.”

The album’s artwork, an arresting X-ray of a pelvis complete with belt buckle and IUD, underscores the personal transparency Lorde is aiming for. “The colour of the album is clear. Like bathwater, windows, ice, spit. Full transparency,” she wrote. “I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc.”

Lorde’s text to fans continued: “I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide.” She added in a recent voice note, “I’ve never felt more intentional with every single piece of what I’m doing. There’s such a deep ethos behind all of it, and it all braids together in the end.”

To kick off this new era, Lorde staged a guerrilla-style event in New York’s Washington Square Park to preview “What Was That.” The crowd swelled so large that police shut the event down, but she eventually performed the song for remaining fans. The moment was later featured in the official video.

Virgin follows 2021’s Solar Power, a “weed album” Lorde co-produced with Jack Antonoff. With Virgin, she sheds all veils—offering something braver, sharper, and deeply human.