Bono’s Stories of Surrender Hits Apple TV+ May 30: A Theatrical Portrait of the U2 Icon

The U2 frontman brings his one-man stage show to streaming, blending memoir, music, and intimate storytelling.

By Echo Langford
In
Rock

“Tall tales of a short rock star,” says Bono, playfully introducing Stories of Surrender, his theatrical stage show based on the 2022 memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The intimate performance will debut on Apple TV+ on May 30, offering a personal, immersive look into the U2 frontman’s life, music, and mission.

Filmed during a special 2023 performance at Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the show is more than a concert. It’s a hybrid of storytelling, memoir, and stripped-back performance, blending Bono’s signature charisma with reflections on fame, faith, activism, and vulnerability. He’s backed by a minimalist but powerful trio: producer Jacknife Lee on electronics and percussion, Kate Ellis on cello, and Gemma Doherty on harp and vocals.

Directed by Andrew Dominik (This Much I Know to Be True, Blonde), the production reimagines the stage performance with cinematic flair, interspersing live moments with candid interview clips and behind-the-scenes footage.

The newly released trailer teases the show’s emotional range—from raw introspection to humor and soaring musical arrangements. Bono’s voice, both spoken and sung, anchors the film in sincerity and soul.

“This is not a U2 show,” Bono has emphasized. “It’s something different. Something closer.”

For fans of U2 and newcomers alike, Stories of Surrender offers a rare window into one of rock’s most iconic—and enigmatic—voices.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

