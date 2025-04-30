Barbra Streisand Announces The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two Featuring McCartney, Dylan, Mariah & Ariana

The wait is over: Barbra Streisand is back with a new duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, dropping June 27. Over a decade after the release of Partners in 2014, the global music icon returns with 11 powerful collaborations.

This star-studded follow-up brings Streisand together with legendary artists like Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sting, James Taylor, and Seal. The lineup also includes contemporary chart-toppers like Hozier, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, country superstar Tim McGraw, jazz sensation Laufey, and a powerhouse trio track with Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Streisand herself.

“I’ve always loved singing with talented artists,” said Barbra. “They inspire me in unique ways and bring joy to the time we share in the studio. This album gave me the chance to work with old friends, longtime colleagues, and new voices I truly admire. I hope you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I loved recording them.”

This collection bridges generations and genres, blending Streisand’s timeless elegance with modern energy, promising a one-of-a-kind listening experience.

The official album cover and full tracklist will be revealed soon. With The Secret of Life, Barbra Streisand not only celebrates her legacy but continues to evolve, proving once again she’s a living legend who transcends time.

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two Tracklist:

1. THE FIRST TIME EVER I SAW YOUR FACE with Hozier

2. MY VALENTINE with Paul McCartney

3. TO LOSE YOU AGAIN with Sam Smith

4. THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU with Bob Dylan

5. LETTER TO MY 13 YEAR OLD SELF with Laufey

6. ONE HEART, ONE VOICE with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande

7. I LOVE US with Tim McGraw

8. SECRET O’ LIFE with James Taylor

9. FRAGILE with Sting

10. WHERE DO I GO FROM YOU? with Josh Groban

11. LOVE WILL SURVIVE with Seal