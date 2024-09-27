Shakira Drops New Anthem “Soltera” Ahead of Her Sold-Out World Tour

Shakira is back with her latest single Soltera, released on September 25, 2024. This afrobeat anthem celebrates female empowerment, with Shakira singing about independence, freedom, and living life on her own terms. The track, filled with infectious rhythms, is a vibrant ode to enjoying the single life.

Soltera, which translates to “single woman” in Spanish, quickly went viral, with its music video, filmed at LIV in Miami, featuring appearances from Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Danna, and Lele Pons. While not part of her recent album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the song is a standalone release just weeks before Shakira embarks on her sold-out Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

In addition to her new release, Shakira is celebrating three Latin Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and Song of the Year for Entre Paréntesis. The global sensation continues to inspire with her music, and Soltera reflects her powerful message of resilience and independence.

Stream Soltera now and experience the bold energy of Shakira as she continues to make waves in the music world!