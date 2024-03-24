Shakira’s “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”: A Musical Rebirth from Tears to Triumph

Shakira releases her brand new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”

Shakira turns her tears into diamonds on the cover of her 12th album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (“Women Don’t Cry Anymore”). Diamonds symbolize the personal rebirth of the Colombian superstar, who dedicates each of the album’s 51 minutes and 10 seconds to singing about breakup, betrayal, and disappointment, but also about new loves that emerge after emotional collapse.

But Shakira also metaphorically transforms her tears into diamonds: as she mentioned in Session 53 of Bizarrap, she returns with an album tailored to market tastes.

The album features 17 songs, which are actually 15 because two are remixes and one is an alternative version. Among these, we already knew seven, released over the past two years, which were evidently not the best for her: the dissolution of her marriage, allegations of tax fraud from the Ministry of Finance, and her father’s health issues. This is the story that built the epic of this album, but it was also two years of artistic comeback where she once again achieved a success she probably never dreamed of: hits like “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53”, “TQG” (her collaboration with Karol G), “Te felicito” (with Rauw Alejandro), and “Monotonía” (with Ozuna) peaked at the recent Latin Grammys, where she was the big winner alongside Karol G.

The eight new songs confirm that Shakira wants to reclaim her star power and previous glory. They are short and effective songs tailored to today’s market tastes, songs made to appeal to a broad audience: the fun disco you sing along to at a party without thinking. The traditional pop-rock sound that has been hers for so many years. Regional Mexican music, which has been a phenomenon in the Latin music sphere in recent years. The dramatic piano ballad, always effective.

Among the songs that premiered with the album, standout are her new collaborations with Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap, both with electronic productions for relaxed dancing, reminiscent of an 80s disco but with a contemporary sound. “Cohete” is catchy and quite cool, a discopop track without complications, a simple song that sounds natural and can appeal to everyone with its nice blend of classic disco and electro.

Shakira’s new collaboration with Bizarrap, titled “La Fuerte,” attempts to replicate the success of their song from last year. It’s also discopop, albeit with a sound more oriented towards 90s Europop, a trend revived by Dua Lipa. The song’s recipient is once again Shakira’s ex-husband, Gerard Piqué (referred to in interviews as “Voldemort: He Who Must Not Be Named”). The lyrics refer to the difficulties of forgetting one’s lost partner with rhyming endings.

A danceable and easy addition to all playlists is “Puntería,” the romantic duet with Cardi B, a song to groove to without nonsense, expressing through playful lyrics.

In the same vein as an electronic love and desire song is “Nassau,” which is cooler and speaks of replacing someone in your heart with someone new, without further delay.

Perhaps the most poignant song, and poignancy is a key element in this new album of Shakira’s, is “Última.” This piano ballad is based on one of the lyrics better interpreted by Rocío Jurado, “Se nos roto el amor” (which Rosalía also used to open the last Latin Grammy gala) and gives it a twist: “My love, we got halfway there / How can you get tired of something so authentic?” she asks emotionally in the chorus. “Última” is clearly the song directed more towards Piqué, all the lyrics can and should be interpreted as a letter to her ex, with a mix of self-pity and reproach that has worked so well for her.

The pop-rock songs “Cómo Dónde y Cuándo” and “Tiempo Sin Verte” sound a bit old-fashioned and can be understood as a nod to her music’s die-hard fans. “Acróstico” – initially released on May 11, 2023, as the fifth single from the album – has a second version for this album, featuring vocals from Shakira’s children, Milan and Sasha.

“(Entre Paréntesis),” a new regional mexicano song featuring stars of the genre Grupo Frontera, while we will also encounter the already successful single in the same vein, “El Jefe,” with Fuerza Regida.

Shakira is gearing up for a global tour, confirming her artistic rebirth: she talks about overcoming a traumatic process and has as her motto the American saying “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” We could also imagine her as a judo athlete using the opposite force to her advantage. She has turned tears into diamonds to continue growing her myth as one of the most significant performers in the history of Latin music.