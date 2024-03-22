Anitta’s “Funk Generation” Set to Ignite the Music Scene

Mark your calendars, music lovers! Anitta, the Brazilian sensation, is gearing up to drop her highly anticipated album, “Funk Generation,” on April 26th, marking her grand entrance into the world of Republic Records and Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

In a recent statement, Anitta shared her excitement, expressing that “Funk Generation” is more than just an album; it’s a celebration of her roots, a homage to Rio’s vibrant funk culture. With each track pulsating with the infectious beats of Rio’s favelas, Anitta promises a sonic journey that’s both irresistible and empowering.

For those who’ve been following Anitta’s musical evolution, “Funk Generation” serves as the extended edition of her earlier release, “Funk Generation: a Favela Lovestory.” This precursor gave fans a taste of what to expect, with singles like “Funk Rave,” “Casi Casi,” and “Used To Be” setting the stage for a deeper exploration into the heart of carioca funk.

But what sets “Funk Generation” apart are the collaborations that breathe life into the album’s narrative. Anitta hints at “important collaborations” that enrich the album’s storytelling, including the sizzling new single and music video, “Double Team,” featuring the dynamic duo of Bad Gyal and Puerto Rican rapper Brray.

“Double Team” is a multilingual masterpiece, seamlessly blending Spanish, Portuguese, and English verses, set against the backdrop of a steamy baile funk party. The music video, starring Anitta, Bad Gyal, and Brray, transports viewers into the heart of the action, capturing the raw energy and infectious spirit of the funk movement.

As Anitta continues to break down barriers and redefine the global music scene, “Funk Generation” stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft and her roots. So get ready to groove, because Anitta is about to unleash a wave of funk like never before, and the world won’t be able to resist its irresistible rhythm!