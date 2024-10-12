Shakira’s “Soltera” Music Video: A Star-Studded Anthem of Female Empowerment

Global superstar Shakira has once again captured the spotlight with her latest release, “Soltera.” This Afrobeat-infused single has quickly become a female empowerment anthem, resonating with fans across the world. Released on September 25th, “Soltera” has already climbed to Spotify’s Global Top 50 and secured the #1 spot on radio charts in several countries.

In the vibrant music video, shot at iconic locations like the Hard Rock Hollywood Seminole and LIV Miami, Shakira is joined by a stellar lineup of celebrities. Fans can spot Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Danna Paola, Natti Natasha, Bizarrap, and more partying alongside the Colombian singer in a lively celebration of freedom and independence.

“Soltera” channels a carefree vibe with its infectious Afrobeat rhythm, emphasizing the perks of embracing life solo. This track follows Shakira’s recent trend of transforming personal challenges into chart-topping hits, echoing themes of empowerment that have been central to her music since her highly publicized split from Gerard Piqué in 2022. The song’s bold lyrics, such as “I drink Henn’, she drinks Aperol Spritz,” underscore Shakira’s new direction as she reclaims her personal and artistic freedom.

The release of “Soltera” comes just in time to build excitement for Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which has already sold over half a million tickets in presales. The tour will visit Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, with additional dates being added due to overwhelming demand. Shakira’s first hometown performance in Barranquilla in nearly two decades is expected to be a highlight of the tour.

Fans have been eagerly supporting Shakira’s recent successes, with her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Latin Album Chart and racking up over 10 billion streams. Certified 7x platinum within 24 hours of its release, this album is a powerful testament to Shakira’s resilience and creativity.

Check out the star-studded “Soltera” music video now and get ready for more as Shakira takes the world by storm on her upcoming tour!

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Latin American Dates

Tues Feb 11 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

Thurs Feb 13 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estadio Morumbis

Sun Feb 16 – Lima, Perú— Estadio Nacional

Fri Feb 20 – Barranquilla, Colombia – Estadio Metropolitano

Sun Feb 23 – Medellín, Colombia – Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Weds Feb 26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

Sun March 2 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

Fri March 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo

Sat March 8 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo

Wed March 12 – Monterrey, México – Estadio BBVA

Sun March 16 – Guadalajara, México – Estadio Akron

Wed March 19 – Mexico City, México – Estadio GNP Seguros

Fri March 21 – Mexico City, México – Estadio GNP Seguros