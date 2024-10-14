Becky G Drops ‘Otro Capítulo’ Music Video from New Album Encuentros

Becky G continues to embrace her roots with the release of her new music video for “Otro Capítulo”, one of the standout tracks from her latest album Encuentros. This marks the second música mexicana album from the Latin pop star, following the success of her 2023 album Esquinas, which featured collaborations with stars like Peso Pluma, Ivan Cornejo, and DannyLux.

In a heartfelt social media post, Becky G shared how Esquinas ignited a passion within her that she couldn’t ignore, leading to the creation of Encuentros. The album dives deeper into her exploration of traditional Mexican sounds, blending genres like corridos, rancheras, and mariachi with modern influences, including pop and cumbia. The album also features guest appearances from rising talents such as Tito Double P, Oscar Maydon, Delilah, and Óscar Ortiz.

The music video for “Otro Capítulo”, shot in Los Angeles, brings a personal touch with cameos from Becky’s family and local businesses, showcasing her deep connection to her roots. The video captures the essence of the album, which Becky describes as a continuation of her journey of self-discovery, healing, and creativity.

Encuentros follows closely on the heels of Becky G’s first-ever headlining tour, “Casa Gomez.” She recently announced new dates for the extended Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo tour, where she will perform for Mexican-American communities across the U.S. in cities like Chicago, San Antonio, Phoenix, and San Diego.

As Becky G continues to expand her musical palette and celebrate her heritage, Encuentros is set to be another milestone in her evolving career. The “Otro Capítulo” music video is now available on her YouTube channel, and the full 16-song album can be streamed across all major platforms.